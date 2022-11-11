The mystery of the missing banners
Published: 16:04, 11 November 2022
| Updated: 16:04, 11 November 2022
The mysterious theft of banners in Stratford town centre is frustrating local arts organisations.
The problems began earlier this year when vinyl banners advertising events fixed to railings using cable ties began to disappear.
After Warwickshire County Council (WCC), the authority in charge of the placements of such advertisements, said it was nothing to do with them, the arts organisations appealed for help in solving the ‘Bannergate’ mystery.