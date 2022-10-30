Graffiti in the style of Banksy has sprung up on the disused BHS building in Stratford-upon-Avon over the weekend
Published: 15:36, 30 October 2022
| Updated: 17:01, 30 October 2022
The image of a solider looking contemplatively at a poppy with the inscription 'Lest We Forget' seems to have appeared overnight on Saturday night/Sunday morning.
It is located on the back double doors which face opposite the Red Lion.
However, the jury is out on whether the stencil-style spray-painted image could actually be the work of elusive street artist Banksy.
