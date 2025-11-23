SHIPSTON’S new Ellen Badger Hospital may not have any beds – though the community fought long and hard for them – but it will soon be providing banking services.

Shipston’s last bank, Lloyds, closed its branch in the town’s High Street on 11th November, but has announced a fortnightly presence at the new Ellen Badger building.

The community banking facility will start on Tuesday (25th November), running from 9.30am to 3.30pm, and will visit until at least the middle of February 2026.

A Lloyds spokesperson told the Herald that the facility will be available for “as long as the community needs the service”.

The new Ellen Badger Hospital in Shipston-on-Stour. Photo: Mark Williamson

However, to campaigners it’s more evidence that the hospital they were promised to replace the old Ellen Badger, which did have community beds, has not materialised.

Alasdair Elliott, chair of Beds for Badger campaign group, said: “You don’t build a garden shed then decide to house jumbo jets. Not so in the world of NHS management. In that world, it seems quite normal to spend £10.5 million on a building without knowing what exactly it will be used for.

“After all, the money belongs to no one – easy come, easy go – and is freely available to squander. Scaffold up, scaffold down, scaffold up, scaffold down. Send everyone home then rearrange the interior. Call them back.”

The hospital is far from what the Shipston community wanted, Alasdair added.

“Since the Ellen Badger building opened its doors in June of this year, it has morphed from an actual hospital to replace our much-loved and community supported hospital, to now accommodating ‘wellbeing’ activities, a repair cafe (imminent), hobbyist activities, toy swap shop and now business use,” he said.

“Lloyds bank, having closed its central Shipston site last week, have moved their banking services to our ‘hospital’. Close to the town, easy access and open just when you need it (as long as you only need it when it is open).

“No doubt before long it will become an out-of-town shopping destination complete with more coffee shops and a park and ride!

“A whole new definition for the word, ‘hospital’.”

Scaffolding now surrounds the recently opened Ellen Badger Hospital in Shipston. Photo: Mark Williamson

The community banking scheme provides customers with support relating to card and PIN problems, viewing statements and making payments and money transfers.

Staff can also provide help with online and telephone banking.

The nearest Lloyds branch to Shipston is now almost seven miles away in Moreton-in-Marsh with the next closest in Stratford.

In March, the Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board announced there would be no beds in the Shipston hospital – the community beds for south Warwickshire would instead remain in Stratford and Leamington hospitals.

A spokesperson for South Warwickshire University Foundation Trust (SWFT) said: “Ellen Badger Hospital was purpose-built as a flexible, modern facility, able to adapt to the evolving health and wellbeing needs of the community. This approach reflects the NHS 10-Year Plan’s vision for integrated care delivered within local communities.

“Today’s hospitals are more than places for treatment. Alongside clinical services, offering wellbeing activities and hosting essential community services that are no longer easily accessible locally helps people stay connected, independent, and supported. These non-clinical services do not replace NHS care; they complement it by addressing the practical and social factors that influence people’s health.

“Our Trust continues to use patient feedback and local data to ensure Ellen Badger Hospital provides the services the community needs. This is reflected in the six-month Ellen Badger Medical Unit pilot, which offers appointments by GP referral for a range of treatments and procedures, bringing patient-centred care closer to home.”

