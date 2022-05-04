Bank holiday weekend sees 15 arrested for drink/drug driving

FIFTEEN people were arrested on suspicion of drink and drug drive offences over the bank holiday weekend.

In the Stratford district this included:

(56451706)

A 33-year-old man from Stratford was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs following a collision in Tiddington Road, Stratford on Friday afternoon. He was later released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A 43-year-old man from Southam was arrested and charged with drink driving following a collision in Coventry Road, Southam on Saturday night.

A 55-year-old man from Henley-in-Arden was arrested on the A3400 in Wotton Warren after police received a report of a car being driven erratically on Sunday afternoon. He was later charged with drink driving.

Elsewhere in the county a further 12 arrests for suspected drink and drug driving offences. This included a 25-year-old man from Northamptonshire who was arrested after a car failed to stop for police in Warwick in the early hours of Sunday morning (1st May). Officers reported the vehicle hit 90mph in a 30mph zone. The vehicle was located a short while later and enquiries identified the suspect. The man was arrested in Jury Street on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop and drink driving. He was later released under investigation while enquiries continue.