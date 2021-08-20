Bank Holiday fun as the duck race returns to Henley

Graham Hindley, seated, was selling yellow plastic ducks for the forthcoming Henley Duck Race outside his home in Henley-in-Arden last weekend where he was pictured with neighbours Ginny and George Matheou. Photo: Mark Williamson H32/8/21/4118. (50055721)

QUACKING news for Henley – the annual duck race is back!

After a year without the event because of Covid, the ducks are back – and so is the Henley Fayre on Bank Holiday Monday, 30th August.

The fayre and duck race are organised by parishioners of St John’s Church and take place in and around the church hall in Beaudesert Lane and on the River Alne.

Church treasurer Graham Hindley has been selling duck race tickets for £1 each from a table outside his front door in High Street over the last few weekends and 1,500 of the 1,700 ducks have already been sold. But if you haven’t got yours yet, don’t panic – more than 100 ducks are kept back for racegoers to buy on the big day.

Graham said: “It’s the 22nd year of the duck race and because of lockdown last year we’re putting the duck race and fayre on together. We’ve got a barbecue with quality beefburgers, a Pimms tent, face-painting for children, visitors will be able to browse numerous stalls, which will include good-as-new clothes, books, toys, jewellery, home-made cakes and bric-a-brac. It will be good to be outside and together again.”

Admission to the fayre is free and it runs from 12 noon until 4pm, with the duck race starting at 2.30pm – with £100 worth of prizes to be won. All proceeds are for church funds.