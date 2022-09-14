Bank holiday bin collections will still take place in Stratford district

BINS and food caddies will still be collected on Monday (19th September), which has been declared a bank holiday following the death of The Queen.

Stratford District Council said its refuse, recycling, garden waste and food waste collections will all take place, but that crews will start early, pausing for the duration of the state funeral.

It added that any rounds not completed will be collected the next day (Tuesday).

Stratford District Council (59332004)

The council also confirmed that its leisure centres in Alcester, Shipston, Southam, Stratford and Studley will also be closed on Monday.

The community transport scheme, UBUS will also not be operating on Monday and any booked passengers have been informed.

District council services are continuing as normal on other days, although there will be no public meetings during the period of mourning. The meetings will be rearranged.