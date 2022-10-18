Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Bank apologises after telling Stratford husband and wife that the other was dead

By Gill Oliver
-
news@stratford-herald.com
Published: 10:10, 18 October 2022
 | Updated: 10:11, 18 October 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

A GRANDFATHER says he is still waiting for an explanation after he and his wife were both contacted by their bank and told the other was dead.

Ben Gibson, 63, called the bank after his wife Gill, 65, had a problem with her card, only to be given the shocking news she had died.

Luckily, Gill, who is a part-time teaching assistant at Welcombe Hill School, was in the next room and so Ben was able to reassure them that she was very much alive.

All Warwickshire News Stratford-upon-Avon Gill Oliver
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE