Bank apologises after telling Stratford husband and wife that the other was dead

A GRANDFATHER says he is still waiting for an explanation after he and his wife were both contacted by their bank and told the other was dead.

Ben Gibson, 63, called the bank after his wife Gill, 65, had a problem with her card, only to be given the shocking news she had died.

Luckily, Gill, who is a part-time teaching assistant at Welcombe Hill School, was in the next room and so Ben was able to reassure them that she was very much alive.