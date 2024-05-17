AT last, the sun shone, and it led to the perfect setting for Alcester Victoria Silver Band’s Fundraising Spring Fete last Saturday.

It was the first fete of its kind to be held by the band so it was a bit new to all involved but the turnout was good, and money raised will be used to further fund band activities, events and instruments – which are not cheap.

Alcester Victoria Silver Band members found time to guess the name of the bear at their spring fair on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

Band secretary, Miriam Hall, said: “Finally, it sun shined and we’d been watching the weather all week. Usually, we raise money through our concerts or donations, so this was the first fete of our own accord. We have a few initiatives lined up and some of the money will help us go on tour to the south coast to do some concerts and meet other bands. We will also use the money to support our training band and our younger members. It was a nice afternoon on Saturday with new and old faces coming along.”