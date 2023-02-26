WHEN Ian Richards was having treatment for prostate cancer, one of the things which helped him through was playing the ukulele.

It’s that love of music – and his experience in battling cancer – that led the Stratford resident to set up a music group that raises awareness of the disease and funds for a cancer support charity.

Ian formed the Ukes of Ale ukulele band in September and has since raised more than £2,000 for Prostate Cancer UK by performing at Stratford market and the Yard of Ale pub on Justins Avenue.