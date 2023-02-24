TYPICAL Band D council taxpayers in the Stratford district will be paying £2,158.80 in 2023-24, an increase of 4.09 per cent on the £2,073.84 they’ve been forking out in the current financial year.

Stratford District Council. (62638362)

Stratford District Council’s contribution to this figure will be £159.12, an increase of 3.24 per cent on what Band D residents been paying in 2022-23. The SDC’s precept is expected to be approved at the meeting of the full council on Monday (27th February).

At the meeting councillors will be shown the breakdown of the “council tax cake” for the coming year as it will affect people living in Band D properties throughout the Stratford district.