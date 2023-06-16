A DRIVER who caused a head-on collision on the A46 near Alcester has been banned from driving for a year.

Karl Andrew Webb, 30, of Rumer Close, Long Marston, was driving an Audi A5 at 5.15pm on 18th November last year when he ignored the road markings to overtake.

On one occasion he overtook multiple vehicles before forcing the Audi into a small gap to avoid oncoming traffic and clipped an Audi TT, causing damage.

As the oncoming traffic cleared, Webb started to overtake again, straddling white hatched road markings, and crashed head-on into a Kia Rio, causing serious injuries to the driver.

Although Webb apologised in court for the harm he caused his victim, the magistrate said: “We are appalled at footage of your driving. We have no option but to disqualify you from driving.”

At Leamington Magistrates’ Court on 13th June, Webb was disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £461, and ordered to pay £110 costs and £184 victim surcharge after pleading guilty to driving without due care and attention.

Ruth Shelley, prosecuting, said “Karl Webb drove with total disregard for the other road users around him. His careless actions led to an innocent driver suffering serious injuries. This is not acceptable and why he has received a 12-month ban.

“I am sure that before this happened, Karl Webb thought he was a good driver, but to be a good driver you need to drive safely and legally and do everything you can to maintain the safety of all other road users.

“We hope he will take time during his 12-month ban to consider what he has done and change.”

After the ban, Webb will need to apply for a new driving licence and pass his test.