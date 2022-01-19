Baking business planning to expand into Stratford town centre

THE continuing rise of a business that provides cooking and baking experiences will see it expand into new premises.

Dough House, owned by Fulden Tur, was established in 2018, firstly operating out of a cottage in Birmingham Road, Stratford, before moving to Fulden’s home in Avon Crescent.

Now she has her sights set on a town centre premises and has applied for planning permission to move into a retail unit in Ely Street.

While Stratford District Council has yet to make a decision on the planning application, securing a town centre spot for the Dough House would be a milestone moment for Fulden.

“The first year I was in that little cottage and then people started asking for bigger events like bridal showers, baby showers or corporate team building events, and I decided I really needed some space,” Fulden told the Herald. “Then this [Avon Cresent] house came up, with a really big kitchen extension, and it was perfect for the business. So we moved in 2019, and then for the last two-and-a-half years we’ve been running the business from here.”

However, the Dough House is in need of more space as customers are asking for new experiences.

“People started asking if they can come and have a party and celebrate something, where they have the food but they don’t cook or bake,” Fulden explained. “So we will need a separate function room, and that’s one of the reasons I want to be in a town centre commercial property.

“Also, we will be more visible in the centre for the daily tourists.”

Much of this growth of the business was managed while weathering the storm of the pandemic, prior to which 80 per cent of Dough House’s business came from tourists.

The effects of the pandemic cut that figure to five per cent, and yet Fulden’s business continued to grow thanks to local interest.

“We launched an online food shop during lockdown, selling our afternoon tea in a box along with Mediterranean brunches and other things,” she said.

“It was all homemade, organic and from scratch, and it was extremely popular. We also did online classes, and obviously it wasn’t close to our usual sales, but we managed, we survived.

“Then after the lockdown people started booking the experiences because they’d already tried our products and loved them. Of course word of mouth works really well; local people would come and have an experience here, and then immediately send their friends or family, and recommend us. I’m really grateful and we are busier than ever.”

Fulden’s aim for the Ely Street unit is to recreate the atmosphere of her own home for customers.

“People loved coming to my home, it made them feel more comfortable and cosy, because in someone’s home it’s like cooking with friends or family. So I don’t want to lose that feeling, as it’s an emotional part of the business and people love it.

“So Ely Street will be perfect, because it feels like a cottage, with beams everywhere. When you’re in the building, you feel like you’re in a house rather than a commercial property, so that’s why I fell in love with the premises and why I’m hoping to get in as soon as possible.”