TV favourites from the Great British Bake-Off will be involved in the new-look Stratford Food Festival this autumn.

And the organisers have revealed the event will also have a renewed focus on the food available on Stratford’s doorstep, with more local and regional producers involved.

Stratford Upon Avon BID said it’s working with food festival specialists, Cocker Hoop Creative, for this year’s festival, which will feature more than 120 stalls on the weekend of 16th-17th September.

Image from last year's Stratford Food Festival. Photo: Mark Williamson

BID added that changes had been made this year following feedback from businesses and visitors who said they wanted to see something different to what is generally on offer in the town at other times of the year.

Sky Cole, BID marketing and events coordinator, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing back the food festival this year and plan a fantastic event that not only attracts tens of thousands of visitors but also showcases the very best of what this town and area has to offer.

“This year we are taking a new direction. There will be a much greater emphasis on local produce and traders, highlighting the incredible craftsmanship and passion that goes into creating exceptional food and drink which complements the rich array of businesses we can already boast in the town.”

Image from last year's Stratford Food Festival. Photo: Mark Williamson

She added: “Visitors can look forward to a whole programme of entertainment with live music performances, interactive workshops, and family-friendly activities that will keep everyone engaged and happy throughout the weekend.”

No details have yet been released about which Bake-Off personnel will be involved, but BID said a number of the stars have already been booked for the festival’s celebrity kitchen.

Jon Arrowsmith, MD of Staffordshire-based Cocker Hoop Creative, said: “It is all about local as far as we are concerned. We are focussed on getting local producers to come and showcase just what they do. The region has an abundance of home-grown and artisan businesses and this event gives them the opportunity to take centre stage.”

More information about the festival will be released in the coming weeks at www.stratforduponavonbid.co.uk.