Badgers are keeping a south Warwickshire road closed

BADGERS, it seems, hold a lot of sway in south Warwickshire – to such an extent that they can get a road closed for the best part of a year.

The latest commotion involving these creatures is taking place in the village of Little Kineton where a stretch of the Tysoe Road was blocked off last autumn and won’t be reopening until July because of the risk of disturbing the badgers’ and their breeding habits.

Last September temporary traffic lights were installed after a hole caused by a badger sett underneath the highway was discovered. Eventually the traffic lights were removed and all of the road blocked off.