Backing for veggie oil fuel plan for Stratford’s lorry fleet but opposition grows

A PLAN to run Stratford’s refuse lorry fleet on hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) was backed by the Lib Dem cabinet on Monday (15th January).

However, the decision to switch from diesel to HVO has incensed some opposition Conservative councillors who believe the extra cost – it will add £200,000 a year to Stratford District Council’s fuel bill – is a waste of money and the fuel is not as green as it’s portrayed.

The change is still subject to the approval of the council’s 2024-25 budget – it allows up to £250,000 a year to fund the move that will help SDC on its way to becoming a net zero carbon council by 2025.