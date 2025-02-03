THREE bands are staging a gig to raise cash to help sufferers of Parkinson’s disease.

Comfortably Prog, Curious Fiction and Some Like It Hot will come together on 7th February for a ‘Back to the Future’ night at The Embankment at the Swans Nest in Stratford

For two of Comfortably Prog band members, it’s a cause close to their hearts, as both their fathers were diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

Paul Harrison on stage

Amanda Warhaftig, who lives in Welford, sings and plays flute in Comfortably Prog. Her father Keith Hilliard, who lived in Stratford, was in his mid-70s when he died a year ago. It was Amanda, a fundraising consultant for charities, who came up with the idea of putting on an event to raise money for Parkinson’s UK, the charity which helps sufferers and their families.

She said: “They fund research into new treatments and campaign for better care. They also run help and advice call lines for patients and families – the work they do is really important.”

Paul Harrison, a scientist who lives in Ilmington, sings and plays flute and electric guitar in Comfortably Prog and also plays bass guitar in Curious Fiction. He’s also seen the effects of Parkinson’s as his father, Fred Harrison, who died 20 years ago at the age of 83, was a sufferer.

Comfortably Prog performing

He said: “It’s a neurological condition so gives people a tremor. Often, they become physically weak and there’s a certain amount of cognitive degeneration in later stages which can lead to confusion.”

A six-piece band, Comfortably Prog practices at Long Marston village hall and plays early 70s prog rock including the likes of Pink Floyd, Genesis and Rush.

Playing alongside Paul and Amanda in the group will be Dave Jutton on guitar and electric guitar, Keith Rossiter on piano, synthesiser and flute, Chris Davis on bass, electric guitar and backing vocals, and Pete Barry on drums.

Curious Fiction play 80s indie rock with bangers from the likes of REM, Crowded House and XTC, and the four band members include Paul, Chris and Pete.

Curious Fiction

Some Like it Hot has a 1940s swing vibe and will be belting out hits by Louis Armstrong and Nat King Cole. Its members include Simon Kemp and Dave Skelcher, both well-known musicians in the Stratford area. Paul, Keith, Dave Jutton and Amanda all also belong to Stratford’s Shout Choir, led by Simon.

Comfortably Prog on stage

Paul said: “As two of our band’s members’ families have been touched by Parkinson's, we thought it would be a great cause to support while having a fun time and doing something social for the town. “Hopefully, there’ll be music for everyone to enjoy, as these are three very different bands, and we can raise a few thousand for charity at the same time.”

Tickets are £10 in advance and can be bought from Ticket Tailor at www.tickettailor.com, or £12 on the door. Doors open at 7.30pm and event starts from 8pm.

