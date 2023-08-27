THERE is a new Clarks shop in Stratford’s Bridge Street, which has been established following the closure of the company’s store at the Maybird Centre in June after the company decided not to renew its lease.

The new Clarks shoe shop in Bridge Street, Stratford-upon-Avon. Photo: Mark Williamson

Bob Neville, managing director of Clarks for the UK and Republlic of Ireland, said: “Clarks is delighted to have opened a new store in Stratford-upon-Avon.

“Stratford-upon-Avon has a thriving high street with many great brands. Clarks is looking forward to joining that community and serving our customers in the town.”

The company previously declined to say why it did not renew its lease at the Maybird, but shoppers suggested on social media that the store suffered from a lack of footfall – not great for a shoe shop – and that it was expected to do much better back in a town centre location.