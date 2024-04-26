Stratford Chamber Choir is presenting a programme of music by Johann Sebastian Bach on Saturday (27th April). Together with the renowned organist Charles Matthews and conductor Stephen Dodsworth, the choir will be performing a programme of motets and chorale preludes including Jesu, meine Freude and Lobet den Herrn, alle Heiden.

The concert takes place in the wonderful acoustic of The Guild Chapel and begins at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £15 (students £5) and can be obtained in advance from www.stratfordchamberchoir.com. Any unsold tickets will be available on the door.