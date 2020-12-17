Baby Jesus lost and found in Henley-in-Arden

He was lost… but now he’s found! No not a lost soul but the saviour himself.

The Baby Jesus went missing from Henley-in-Arden’s knitted nativity scene last week and now, as if by Christmas miracle magic, he has returned along with his little lamb who disappeared with him. Reunited scene below.

Henly-in-Arden's Baby Jesus (43562480)

Perhaps Baby Jesus was wondering in the wilderness having an encounter with the devil before returning and cosying back up to his woolly mum Mary and knitted dad Joseph?

The knitted nativity is part of Henley-in-Arden’s traditional festive yarn bombing of the town’s trees. It all started six years ago when a tree in St Nicholas’s churchyard was decorated ¬– the very tree that now hosts the knitted nativity.

Organiser Annie Davies told the Herald: “Baby Jesus and the wee lamb have returned from their adventure and are happy to be back on the tree again. They may have many tales to tell but for the moment are just looking forward to seeing you all.”