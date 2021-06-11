Awards for Warwickshire residents in Queen's Birthday Honours

PEOPLE across the country who have helped their communities during the Covid pandemic are among those to be included in this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours.

In the Stratford district this included ABIGAIL SHERIDAN DE GRAAFF and RACHEL BOOTH, who co-founded Warwickshire Scrubbers, the group which makes kit for medical staff.

Abigail is a professional quilt-maker who lives in Shipston with her husband and two teenage daughters, while Rachel, from Hatton, runs sustainable IT company Carbon 3 with her husband.

With a group of volunteers, they have made hundreds of items – from scrubs to laundry bags – to help out the NHS during the pandemic.

They were both awarded the British Empire Medal.

Elsewhere in the district there was an MBE for CHRISTINE MEGSON, co-founder of Fabian Women's Network mentoring programme.

Christine created the mentoring programme, along with Seema Malhotra MP, which is designed to help women ‘develop political skills and increase the impact and influence they have on political and public life’.

Christine’s award for was services to gender equality.

And one of the area’s famous residents, PURE LEITH, who lives near Moreton in Marsh, has been named a Dame for services to food, broadcasting and charity.

Across Warwickshire there were also honours for:

Prof CHUKA NWOKOLO, consultant gastroenterologist at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust. CBE

ELAINE ORTON, from Warwick, who is the chief executive of NHS Charities Together. OBE

WENDY TOMES, also of Warwick and former CEO of the Sidney Stringer Multi Academy Trust. OBE

TIMOTHY ANDREWS, from Lighthorne, who was the co-founder of LoveBrum. MBE

MELANIE COOMBES, chief nurse and deputy chief executive at Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust. MBE

Prof TIMOTHY LOCKLEY for services to the community in Harbury during Covid-19. MBE

STEPHEN TERRY, from Rugby, for services to telecommunications, media and internet. MBE

ROBERT SHERMAN, co-founder of Harbury E-Wheels, for services to the community of Harbury, during Covid-19. BEM

MOLLY STEAR, for services to the community of Kenilworth, during Covid-19. BEM