Awards for the people who help make Alcester ‘so special’
Published: 18:40, 30 January 2024
A TEENAGER who overcame a host of obstacles to secure his dream job and a community shop were two winners at the annual Alcester Mayor’s Civic Awards.
Oscar Goodhand-Wyatt picked up Young Person of the Year while Simply Fresh, owned by Nasta Khera, scooped Business of the Year.
Oscar is Lego-obsessed and last year landed his dream job as an assistant master builder at the Legoland Discovery Centre in Birmingham.