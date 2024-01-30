Awards for the people who help make Alcester ‘so special’

A TEENAGER who overcame a host of obstacles to secure his dream job and a community shop were two winners at the annual Alcester Mayor’s Civic Awards.

Oscar Goodhand-Wyatt picked up Young Person of the Year while Simply Fresh, owned by Nasta Khera, scooped Business of the Year.

Oscar is Lego-obsessed and last year landed his dream job as an assistant master builder at the Legoland Discovery Centre in Birmingham.