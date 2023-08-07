THE green-fingered heroes at Stratford’s schools were saluted in the annual Stratford-in-Bloom competition.

Judges were out and about looking at the schools’ creation before deciding on this year’s winners. Alveston Primary School scooped first place with its new garden area growing fruit and vegetables, with Bridgetown and St Gregory’s as runners-up. Welcome Hills was highly commended. In the nurseries in category, Caring Kindergartens, Birmingham Road, was first with Cygnets, in Broad Street, the runne-up.

Cohl Warren-Howles, from Stratford-in-Bloom, said: “We had a delightful two days being shown around all the schools and nurseries competition entries. All those that took part must be commended for all their efforts. We hope it was a useful project.”