Award-winning made with ingredients from a Stratford garden

KUMQUAT is the magic ingredient that’s helping a husband-and-wife team beat hundreds of rival gin makers to clinch an international gong.

Giles and Jodie Stagg with their award winning Stag Gin. Photo: Mark Williamson S23/3/22/7663. (55623817)

Giles and Jodie Stagg also add in rosemary, picked from their own garden, as another of the nine botanicals which make up their award-winning tipple.

The couple, who run Stratford-based mobile bar and cocktail events company Sip ‘n’ Swig, were thrilled to scoop a silver medal in the prestigious International Wine & Spirit Competition.