Award-winning made with ingredients from a Stratford garden
Published: 09:46, 28 March 2022
| Updated: 09:47, 28 March 2022
Which local news topics are most important to you?
We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.
KUMQUAT is the magic ingredient that’s helping a husband-and-wife team beat hundreds of rival gin makers to clinch an international gong.
Giles and Jodie Stagg also add in rosemary, picked from their own garden, as another of the nine botanicals which make up their award-winning tipple.
The couple, who run Stratford-based mobile bar and cocktail events company Sip ‘n’ Swig, were thrilled to scoop a silver medal in the prestigious International Wine & Spirit Competition.