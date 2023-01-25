Award-winning Libertine Burger is opening a branch in Stratford.

The business, which has restaurants in Leamington and Rugby, will open in March at the former Burger Priest unit in Bell Court, creating at least 20 jobs.

Libertine Burger founder Charles Harris said: “We spent a long time looking for the perfect place for our third site and Stratford-upon-Avon is just right. Thanks to our nationwide delivery service people across the country can enjoy a Libertine Burger at home, but we know everyone loves the full restaurant experience and now we can bring that to even more people thanks to the new restaurant.”

Libertine expanded into bigger premises opposite its former home on Warwick Street, Leamington, a year ago as part of its expansion plans.

Chris added: “The new Leamington restaurant created a blueprint for our future venues, so Stratford will follow that design, ensuring we can serve up our great burgers in a unique setting for people who live, work and visit the town. We can’t wait to open our doors and show everyone our new home.”

Libertine started a street food business in 2017, toured some of the biggest UK festivals and went on to become a finalist in both the British Street Food Awards and the National Burger Awards, for which it won the blogger’s choice in 2019.

Its menu includes beef, chicken and vegan burgers.