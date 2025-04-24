A FAMILY-RUN Alcester company has won an industry award for the fourth time in eight years.

Plato Catering Hire is a catering equipment, linen and furniture hire company that has over 25 years experience.

The company has won the ‘SafeHire Event Equipment Hire Company of the Year 2025 under £3m turnover.’ award at the National Hire Awards of Excellence.

Stuart Slaughter is co-founder, manager and director of Plato Catering Hire. He has been at the helm for most of the company’s existence, and it was one that he told the Herald started thanks to a bet.

Stuart Slaughter (left), of Plato Catering Hire at the awards night.

“The company started with a bet on New Year’s Day 1999 to see who could make the most out of a two pound coin by the millennium. That’s what we set off to do, and we’ve been going for 25 years now. It started with me, my wife, my mum and my dad sitting around the table.

“My dad put a two pound coin down on the table and then we made the bet. Things moved quickly and I moved into the company full time in 2001. We’ve been in our current warehouse in Alcester since 2018 after moving around.”

The award has significant weight across the industry, as Stuart added: “This is the gold standard that everybody in the hire industry recognises and should be recognised by anybody outside.

“If you’re looking for a case equipment hire company, a tool plant hire company or an event equipment company, you should always look for the SafeHire logo, it’s your proof of safety.”

“We’ve had our SafeHigh audit this morning and it was passed successfully again, and they do a rigorous audit on all your health and safety on your policies and procedures. The award is part of that.”

Plato Catering Hire is no stranger to winning this award, but the pride of success hasn’t faded for Stuart.

“We’ve won it four times in eight years, been highly recommended twice and were runners-up twice. Winning it four times is unprecedented, it’s fantastic.

“We are unbelievably thrilled. It’s great because we’re a small, small team. There’s 10 of us in the business, my wife and I and obviously another eight employees.

“This award is a great reward for a lot of hard work. Everybody in the business from the drivers to the warehouse team to the office staff to get us where we are.

“We run it like a Formula One team with the processes we have in place. To have this endorsement is brilliant. I’m really pleased for our team that we are here, and we are a part of the local community.”



