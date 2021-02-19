A well-known Bidford business has been named as one of the top pharmacies in the country.

The Bidford Pharmacy, which has been serving the village for almost 40 years, was shortlisted for the Pharmacy Team of the Year Award at the Pharmacy Business Awards, finishing in the top three nationally.

It was a family run business run firstly by Colin Harris and then his daughter Chris Sturdey until Chris retired in April 2020 and sold the business to Guriq Randhawa.

Despite changing hands in the midst of the pandemic, the business has continued to thrive.

There was more good news for the Bidford Pharmacy during the online awards ceremony, as Heidi Norton was handed the Pharmacy Assistant of the Year Award.

The ceremony, hosted by comedian Rory Bremner and featuring London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Health Secretary Matt Hancock, saw Heidi honoured for her incredible work ethic and exceptional patient care over many years.

Her efforts have also helped Bidford Pharmacy become a top Health Living Pharmacy.

Heidi said: “I feel so proud to have been given this award and very honoured, especially during these difficult times. Matt Hanccok gave a big speech at the virtual ceremony talking about the key role pharmacies are playing to keep people safe at the moment, it’s so hectic at the moment, but we’re committed to going the extra mile to help people in Bidford, we do deliveries and we’ll even come out to people’s cars if they are worried about coming inside.”