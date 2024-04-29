BOB Marley is just one of the many customers who has popped into Long Compton Village Stores over the decades and enjoyed the high levels of customer service which has just seen the stores win the Countryside Alliance Midlands Award for Village Shop and Post Office of the year 2024.

Long Compton Village Stores co-owner Marianne Carty and her assistant Katie Pearce. Photo: Mark Williamnson

Marianne Carty and her colleague, Katie Pearce, are off to the House of Lords in June for a champions’ reception where they will find out if Long Compton Village Stores will be crowned overall winner nationally.

“I’m a bit nervous but I’ll have Katie with me and I’ll wear a navy blue trouser suit,” said Marianne, aged 84, who has worked at the stores for 50 years which she owns jointly with her sister, June Empson and Colin Empson who was post master at Long Compton for 30 years until the post office side of the business was closed down.