Avon is ejected from bathing river scheme

PLANS to create bathing-quality stretches of the Avon near Stratford have been rejected by government body Ofwat.

Instead, £78million is being spent on the River Leam at Leamington and on the Teme in Ludlow who have been favoured over Stratford.

The news emerged last week when Severn Trent announced it had started work on the bathing rivers project in Leamington.

Last summer, after teenagers fell ill after swimming in the river at Stratford’s Old Bathing near the Fisherman’s car park, Severn Trent had told the Herald that it hoped to include that stretch of the Avon in the scheme to create safe bathing waters.

In a report asking Ofwat to invest £565million on a raft of measures under its Green Recovery Programme, Severn Trent had in fact singled out the Avon at Stratford as being an ideal example of how people saw the river as a leisure facility.

A river swimming race in the River Avon in Stratford-upon-Avon from 2018. Photo: Mark Williamson

The report stated: “This investment aims to address concerns with poor river quality, and respond to the growth in people wanting to take advantage of spaces with safe bathing water. To achieve this the company proposes two large-scale pilots to deliver bathing-quality water in the Rivers Avon and Leam in Warwickshire, and River Teme in Shropshire, at a total cost of £152.686 million.”

However, in ejecting Stratford form the scheme, Ofwat said that Severn Trent had not shown that there was enough demand for bathing at Stratford and it would therefore not be cost-efficient.

Ofwat said: “Sites on the River Avon are historically associated with wild swimming clubs. The case [for investment] assumes large numbers will travel from urban areas to swim in rivers, but the company does not provide current or forecast bathing usage figures for the locations identified as part of the proposal.

“The company acknowledges this, and explains that this is in part due to Covid-19 restrictions, but will continue surveying usage as part of the bathing water trial.”

Now, with the Avon out of the running, Severn Trent’s estimated costs have been reduced by £74million.

Questioned about its reasons for leaving the Avon out, a spokesperson for Ofwat told the Herald: “We proposed (and Severn Trent accepted) a reduced trial to make sure that the benefits and learning opportunities from this would be available in time to inform the next price review [in 2024], where investment decisions will be made for the next five-year period. It will also protect customers by reducing the cost of the trial.”

The spokesperson continued: “We asked Severn Trent to focus the trial at Ludlow and Leamington Spa because it will address all 25 storm overflow and storm tanks identified on the Rivers Teme, Avon and Leam alongside three wastewater treatment disinfection upgrades, whilst also generating important information about numbers of bathing users.”

Severn Trent said that the Avon would still benefit from the work being done which, as well as bathing quality, also included improving 500km of river five years earlier than planned, increasing water supplies, alleviating flooding using nature-based solutions and replacing old lead pipes and installing smart meters to save water and reduce customers’ bills.