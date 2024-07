LOCATION, location, location.

That’s the all-important criteria for Avon Estates Ltd as it continues to add to its portfolio of residential and holiday parks.

Avon Estates holiday park home.

The latest acquisition for the Stratford-based, family-owned business is in Wilmcote and it means Avon Estates, which now has parks across central England, has tied up two new additions, with another site near Tewkesbury.