Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Avoiding pile-ups on the A46 between Stratford and Alcester

By Preston Witts
-
pwitts@stratford-herald.com
Published: 13:05, 29 November 2022
 | Updated: 13:07, 29 November 2022

A DRIVER has described how she is often forced to brake to avoid a “pile-up” while travelling on the A46 between Stratford and Alcester.

Fiona Flear, who lives in Alcester, also told the Herald that she “narrowly escaped a major accident” after an incident on the road and considered herself lucky to be alive.

She said it happened when she was waiting to turn right at the Oversley turn.

Stratford-upon-Avon Traffic and Travel Preston Witts
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE