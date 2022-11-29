Avoiding pile-ups on the A46 between Stratford and Alcester
Published: 13:05, 29 November 2022
| Updated: 13:07, 29 November 2022
A DRIVER has described how she is often forced to brake to avoid a “pile-up” while travelling on the A46 between Stratford and Alcester.
Fiona Flear, who lives in Alcester, also told the Herald that she “narrowly escaped a major accident” after an incident on the road and considered herself lucky to be alive.
She said it happened when she was waiting to turn right at the Oversley turn.