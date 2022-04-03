Households across Stratford district will feel the squeeze as the new council tax rates kicked in on Friday (1st April).

For the first time the annual charge for an average Band D property has breached the £2,000 mark.

Stratford District Council sent out letters in March informing residents of the new rate.

The council collects more than £122.5million in council tax for itself and on behalf of Warwickshire County Council, the Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner, and town and parish councils.

The amount of tax paid is dependent upon which band you are in, A to H, which is based upon the value of your home and where you live, with local charges decided by town and parish councils.

Although SDC’s share has only risen by 3.3 per cent, capped at £5, county council has raised its share by 3.75 per cent, which equates to an increase of £1.10p per week for a Band D dwelling – or £57.20p a year. On top of that the police precept – the share Warwickshire Police gets – rises by 3.85 per cent, which is or £9.75 per year on a Band D property.