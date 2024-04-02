Average age in Stratford district hits 48 years, according to new figures

NEW figures showed the UK population was an estimated 67.6 million people in mid-2022, up by 4.3 million since mid-2011.

England saw the biggest percentage increase across the period, with its population jumping by 7.5 per cent – the equivalent of four million.

The figures, published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), are the first UK-wide estimates for mid-2022, making them the most up-to-date snapshot of the country’s population.