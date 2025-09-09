National Trust properties in Gloucestershire and the Cotswolds offer a world of wonder as summer turns to autumn
Many of us have enjoyed the delights of National Trust around Warwickshire, but just across the border Gloucestershire border a world of wonder awaits in the county and the Cotswolds. The Herald takes a look at what’s on at trust properties as the trees slowly turn to red, orange and gold, and autumnal walks are rewarded with a steaming mug of hot chocolate.
Chastleton
Discover the myths and memories of an ancient country house, a compelling time capsule of 400 years of family life
Chastleton, near Moreton-in-Marsh, Oxfordshire, GL56 0SU
Heritage Open Days at Chastleton
13 September. 1-5pm
Chastleton is a rare gem of a Jacobean house, barely changed for over 400 years. Behind its Cotswold stone exterior is an atmospheric time capsule. It's home to nationally significant textiles, rare Jacobite glass, and family portraits. As you explore, you'll find out more about the bohemian family who made Chastleton their home from the 1950s.
Price: Free event. Booking not required.
Behind Closed Doors: Chastleton Conservation Tour
28 October. 2-4pm
Spend the afternoon with the conservation team discovering Chastleton’s unique approach to conservation and what goes on behind the scenes to preserve this Cotswold gem.
Price: £25pp (normal admissions apply). Booking required.
Behind Closed Doors: Textiles Tour
30 September. 2-4pm
Discover more about the unique textiles collection at Chastleton, from handstitched and woven items dating back to the 17th century to contemporary items.
Price: £25pp. Booking required.
Chedworth Roman Villa
Cradled in a beautiful Cotswold valley rest the remains of one of the grandest Roman villas in Britain
Yanworth, near Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, GL54 3LJ
Meet the Romans – Free Entry All Weekend
13 & 14 September. 10am-5pm
Chedworth Roman Villa is participating in Heritage Open Days. Journey back to Roman Britain without spending a denarius.
Price: Free event (normal admissions apply). Booking not required.
Roman Crafts Weekend at Chedworth Roman Villa
27 & 28 September. 11am-4pm
Step into the world of ancient Roman artisans at our special Crafts Weekend. Experience the skill and artistry that went into creating the luxurious surroundings of Chedworth Roman Villa.
Price: Free event (normal admissions apply). Booking not required.
Roman Riches Revealed - October Half Term at Chedworth Roman Villa
25 October – 2 November: 10am-4pm
This October half term, uncover the financial secrets behind one of Britain's most luxurious Roman villas. From precious coins and imported treasures to the eye-watering costs of Roman mosaics and central heating, learn what made this home the height of ancient luxury.
Price: Free event (normal admissions apply). Booking not required.
Free Tour Mondays at Chedworth Roman Villa
Every Monday, September – October. 12noon-1pm & 2-3pm
Join a free guided tour and find out more about the history and significance of the Villa.
Price: Free event (normal admissions apply). Booking not required.
Dyrham Park
Ancient parkland, 17th-century house and garden
Dyrham, near Bath, South Gloucestershire, SN14 8HY
Nature tots at Old Lodge
Tuesdays, September 9 – October 21. 10.45-11.45am
Sessions will usually include a song, story, craft and a game.
Price: Free event (normal admissions apply). Booking not required.
Heritage Open Days: Free entry days
19 & 20 September. 10am-5pm
As part of Heritage Open Days 2025, you can enjoy a visit to Dyrham Park for free.
Price: Free event. Booking not required. Last entry 4pm.
October half-term bug trail
25 October – 2 November 10-4pm (last entry 3pm)
Get out in the great outdoors this October half term for an insect-themed trail around the 270 acres of parkland.
Price: £2.50 per trail (normal admissions apply). Booking not required.
Hidcote
Arts and Crafts-inspired garden with intricately designed outdoor spaces in the rolling Cotswold hills.
Hidcote Bartrim, near Chipping Campden, Gloucestershire, GL55 6LR
Sculpture Exhibition at Hidcote
1 September – 2 November. 10am-4pm
Hidcote will be hosting a sculpture exhibition of more than 200 inspiring works of art by 50 different artists throughout the gardens and in the Manor House. Visitors are invited to explore and be inspired by a vast array of sculptures, encompassing a wide variety of styles and materials, from marble, granite and ceramics to aluminium, gold and glass.
Price: Free event (normal admissions apply). Booking not required.
Botanical drawing - mastering the basics
4 September. 1-3pm
Join professional illustrator Flis Tattersall for a botanical drawing workshop using seasonal flowers from the gardens at Hidcote.
Price: £45pp. Booking required.
Bewitching Bats Trail
1 October – 2 November. 10am-4pm
This October there's fun for all the family with our bewitching bats trail around the gardens.
Price: £1 per trail (normal admissions apply). Booking not required.
Children's bat crafts
28-30 October. 11am-1pm
Take part in some bat-themed crafts to go along with the Bewitching Bats October trail.
Price: Free event (normal admissions apply). Booking not required.
Hidcote photography competition - seasonal delights
Until 1 October. 10am-4pm
Discover the gardens in an entirely new way as you take up the challenge of capturing the best seasonal shot of Hidcote.
Price: Free event (normal admissions apply). Booking not required.
Tai Chi at Hidcote
4 October, 1 & 29 November. 9.30-11am
Join Swan School of Tai Chi & Qigong at Hidcote as they take you through the ancient Chinese tradition of Tai Chi.
Price: £12pp. Booking required.
Lodge Park & Sherborne Park Estate
England's only surviving 17th-century grandstand, within a tranquil Cotswold estate full of diverse wildlife
Sherborne Park Estate, Aldsworth, near Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, GL54 3DT
Lodge Park Opening Weekends
27 & 28 September, 31 October, 1 & 2 November. 11am-4pm
Visit on these weekends to tour the building, get an insight into this fascinating landscape and play family-friendly games outside on the lawn area.
Price: £7pp (normal admissions apply). Booking not required.
Paint Along with Trevor Waugh
27 September. 11.30am-2.30pm
Join internationally renowned fine artist Trevor Waugh as he paints the Lodge Park landscape.
Price: £9pp. Booking required.
Newark Park
A secluded estate with glorious views, providing country house hospitality, garden strolls and woodland walks
Newark Park, Ozleworth, Wotton-under-Edge, Gloucestershire, GL12 7PZ
Dear Future: I Leave This Place For You - Newark Park
4 September. 2.30-5.30pm
Find out how a gift in your will can help us protect and preserve the special places in our care.
Price: Free event. Booking required.
Jazz trio at Newark Park
7 September. 1.30-3.30pm
Local jazz trio, Three Bop Jazz, will be playing at Newark Park in the walled garden.
Price: Free event (normal admissions apply). Booking not required.
Heritage Open Days- Free entry day
13 September. 10am-5pm
As part of Heritage Open Days 2025, you can enjoy a visit to Newark Park for free.
Price: Free event. Booking not required. Last entry 4pm.
Newark Park’s Special Species
22 September – 2 November, 10am-4.30pm, every day
Come and learn about the special species at Newark Park this September and October among the autumnal colours.
Price: Free event (normal admissions apply). Booking not required.
October half-term at Newark Park
23 October – 2 November. 10am-4pm
Look out for wooden bats hidden in the trees around the garden and learn more about these amazing creatures. Collect your free trail leaflet from Visitor Reception.
Price: Free event (normal admissions apply). Booking not required.
Snowshill Manor and Garden
Snowshill is the unconventional home of the eccentric Charles Wade, who delighted in creating a stage for his life and passions.
Snowshill, near Broadway, Gloucestershire, WR12 7JU
Two Day Wood Carving course
4-7 September. 10am-4pm
On this practical 2-day hands on course, you will use traditional wood carving and hand tool skills to carve a relief in lime wood.
Price: £130pp. Booking required.
Two Day Stone Carving Course
20-23 September. 10am-4pm
On this two-day course, you will learn the traditional skills needed to create your own stone carving to take home.
Price: £130pp. Booking required.
Conservation Tuesdays at Snowshill Manor
Every Tuesday, September – October. 11.30am-3pm
Come to Snowshill on Tuesdays to see the team undertaking conservation work in the Manor.
Price: Free event (normal admissions apply). Booking not required.
Threads of Identity Exhibition
September – November (dates vary in November). 11.30am-4.30pm
Explore items from Snowshill's internationally significant costume collection.
Price: Free event (normal admissions apply). Booking not required.
Woodchester Park
Beautiful secluded wooded valley
Tinkley Lane, near Nailsworth, Gloucestershire, GL10 3UH
Round Willow Basking Weaving Course
6 September. 9.30am-4pm
Learn this ancient craft at Tinkley Gate with local experts Wilderways Crafts and Skills.
Price: £95pp (normal admissions apply). Booking required.
Trust10 Trail Run
28 September & 26 October. 9.30am-12.30pm
Join us to run a beautiful 10K trail run around the historic parkland at Woodchester Park
Price: Free event. Booking not required.
Free Storytelling for Under 5s
Every Monday September – February. 10.30-11am
Every Monday morning, join our storytelling volunteer with your little one for story time and a cuppa at Tinkley Gate café.
Price: Free event. Booking not required.
Woodchester Wednesday Dog Walks
1st Wednesday of the month, September – February. 10.30-11.30am
Join us at Tinkley Gate for special guided on-lead socialisation walks
Price: Free event. Booking required.
Paint Along with Trevor Waugh
22 October. 11.30am-2.30pm
Join renowned artist Trevor Waugh in a special painting session in Woodchester Park.
Price: £9pp (normal admissions apply). Booking required.