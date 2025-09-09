Many of us have enjoyed the delights of National Trust around Warwickshire, but just across the border Gloucestershire border a world of wonder awaits in the county and the Cotswolds. The Herald takes a look at what’s on at trust properties as the trees slowly turn to red, orange and gold, and autumnal walks are rewarded with a steaming mug of hot chocolate.

Chastleton

Discover the myths and memories of an ancient country house, a compelling time capsule of 400 years of family life

Chastleton, near Moreton-in-Marsh, Oxfordshire, GL56 0SU

Heritage Open Days at Chastleton

13 September. 1-5pm

Chastleton is a rare gem of a Jacobean house, barely changed for over 400 years. Behind its Cotswold stone exterior is an atmospheric time capsule. It's home to nationally significant textiles, rare Jacobite glass, and family portraits. As you explore, you'll find out more about the bohemian family who made Chastleton their home from the 1950s.

Price: Free event. Booking not required.

Woodchester Park

Behind Closed Doors: Chastleton Conservation Tour

28 October. 2-4pm

Spend the afternoon with the conservation team discovering Chastleton’s unique approach to conservation and what goes on behind the scenes to preserve this Cotswold gem.

Price: £25pp (normal admissions apply). Booking required.

Behind Closed Doors: Textiles Tour

30 September. 2-4pm

Discover more about the unique textiles collection at Chastleton, from handstitched and woven items dating back to the 17th century to contemporary items.

Price: £25pp. Booking required.

Chedworth Roman Villa

Cradled in a beautiful Cotswold valley rest the remains of one of the grandest Roman villas in Britain

Yanworth, near Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, GL54 3LJ

Meet the Romans – Free Entry All Weekend

13 & 14 September. 10am-5pm

Chedworth Roman Villa is participating in Heritage Open Days. Journey back to Roman Britain without spending a denarius.

Price: Free event (normal admissions apply). Booking not required.

Roman Crafts Weekend at Chedworth Roman Villa

27 & 28 September. 11am-4pm

Step into the world of ancient Roman artisans at our special Crafts Weekend. Experience the skill and artistry that went into creating the luxurious surroundings of Chedworth Roman Villa.

Price: Free event (normal admissions apply). Booking not required.

Roman Riches Revealed - October Half Term at Chedworth Roman Villa

25 October – 2 November: 10am-4pm

This October half term, uncover the financial secrets behind one of Britain's most luxurious Roman villas. From precious coins and imported treasures to the eye-watering costs of Roman mosaics and central heating, learn what made this home the height of ancient luxury.

Price: Free event (normal admissions apply). Booking not required.

Free Tour Mondays at Chedworth Roman Villa

Every Monday, September – October. 12noon-1pm & 2-3pm

Join a free guided tour and find out more about the history and significance of the Villa.

Price: Free event (normal admissions apply). Booking not required.

Dyrham Park

Ancient parkland, 17th-century house and garden

Dyrham, near Bath, South Gloucestershire, SN14 8HY

Hidcote

Nature tots at Old Lodge

Tuesdays, September 9 – October 21. 10.45-11.45am

Sessions will usually include a song, story, craft and a game.

Price: Free event (normal admissions apply). Booking not required.

Heritage Open Days: Free entry days

19 & 20 September. 10am-5pm

As part of Heritage Open Days 2025, you can enjoy a visit to Dyrham Park for free.

Price: Free event. Booking not required. Last entry 4pm.

October half-term bug trail

25 October – 2 November 10-4pm (last entry 3pm)

Get out in the great outdoors this October half term for an insect-themed trail around the 270 acres of parkland.

Price: £2.50 per trail (normal admissions apply). Booking not required.

Hidcote

Arts and Crafts-inspired garden with intricately designed outdoor spaces in the rolling Cotswold hills.

Hidcote Bartrim, near Chipping Campden, Gloucestershire, GL55 6LR





Sculpture Exhibition at Hidcote

1 September – 2 November. 10am-4pm

Hidcote will be hosting a sculpture exhibition of more than 200 inspiring works of art by 50 different artists throughout the gardens and in the Manor House. Visitors are invited to explore and be inspired by a vast array of sculptures, encompassing a wide variety of styles and materials, from marble, granite and ceramics to aluminium, gold and glass.

Price: Free event (normal admissions apply). Booking not required.

Botanical drawing - mastering the basics

4 September. 1-3pm

Join professional illustrator Flis Tattersall for a botanical drawing workshop using seasonal flowers from the gardens at Hidcote.

Price: £45pp. Booking required.

Bewitching Bats Trail

1 October – 2 November. 10am-4pm

This October there's fun for all the family with our bewitching bats trail around the gardens.

Price: £1 per trail (normal admissions apply). Booking not required.

Snowshill_Manor_exterior

Children's bat crafts

28-30 October. 11am-1pm

Take part in some bat-themed crafts to go along with the Bewitching Bats October trail.

Price: Free event (normal admissions apply). Booking not required.

Hidcote photography competition - seasonal delights

Until 1 October. 10am-4pm

Discover the gardens in an entirely new way as you take up the challenge of capturing the best seasonal shot of Hidcote.

Price: Free event (normal admissions apply). Booking not required.

Tai Chi at Hidcote

4 October, 1 & 29 November. 9.30-11am

Join Swan School of Tai Chi & Qigong at Hidcote as they take you through the ancient Chinese tradition of Tai Chi.

Price: £12pp. Booking required.

Lodge Park & Sherborne Park Estate

England's only surviving 17th-century grandstand, within a tranquil Cotswold estate full of diverse wildlife

Sherborne Park Estate, Aldsworth, near Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, GL54 3DT





Lodge Park Opening Weekends

27 & 28 September, 31 October, 1 & 2 November. 11am-4pm

Visit on these weekends to tour the building, get an insight into this fascinating landscape and play family-friendly games outside on the lawn area.

Price: £7pp (normal admissions apply). Booking not required.

Paint Along with Trevor Waugh

27 September. 11.30am-2.30pm

Join internationally renowned fine artist Trevor Waugh as he paints the Lodge Park landscape.

Price: £9pp. Booking required.

Dyrham Park.

Newark Park

A secluded estate with glorious views, providing country house hospitality, garden strolls and woodland walks

Newark Park, Ozleworth, Wotton-under-Edge, Gloucestershire, GL12 7PZ

Dear Future: I Leave This Place For You - Newark Park

4 September. 2.30-5.30pm

Find out how a gift in your will can help us protect and preserve the special places in our care.

Price: Free event. Booking required.

Jazz trio at Newark Park

7 September. 1.30-3.30pm

Local jazz trio, Three Bop Jazz, will be playing at Newark Park in the walled garden.

Price: Free event (normal admissions apply). Booking not required.

Heritage Open Days- Free entry day

13 September. 10am-5pm

As part of Heritage Open Days 2025, you can enjoy a visit to Newark Park for free.

Price: Free event. Booking not required. Last entry 4pm.

Newark Park’s Special Species

22 September – 2 November, 10am-4.30pm, every day

Come and learn about the special species at Newark Park this September and October among the autumnal colours.

Price: Free event (normal admissions apply). Booking not required.

October half-term at Newark Park

23 October – 2 November. 10am-4pm

Look out for wooden bats hidden in the trees around the garden and learn more about these amazing creatures. Collect your free trail leaflet from Visitor Reception.

Price: Free event (normal admissions apply). Booking not required.

Snowshill Manor and Garden

Snowshill is the unconventional home of the eccentric Charles Wade, who delighted in creating a stage for his life and passions.

Snowshill, near Broadway, Gloucestershire, WR12 7JU

Two Day Wood Carving course

4-7 September. 10am-4pm

On this practical 2-day hands on course, you will use traditional wood carving and hand tool skills to carve a relief in lime wood.

Price: £130pp. Booking required.

Two Day Stone Carving Course

20-23 September. 10am-4pm

On this two-day course, you will learn the traditional skills needed to create your own stone carving to take home.

Price: £130pp. Booking required.

Visitors picking up wind-blown apples and pears at Westbury Court Garden, Gloucestershire. Originally laid out between 1696 and 1705, this is the only restored Dutch style water garden in the country. Visitors can explore canals, clipped hedges and working 17th-century vegetable plots.

Conservation Tuesdays at Snowshill Manor

Every Tuesday, September – October. 11.30am-3pm

Come to Snowshill on Tuesdays to see the team undertaking conservation work in the Manor.

Price: Free event (normal admissions apply). Booking not required.

Threads of Identity Exhibition

September – November (dates vary in November). 11.30am-4.30pm

Explore items from Snowshill's internationally significant costume collection.

Price: Free event (normal admissions apply). Booking not required.

Woodchester Park

Beautiful secluded wooded valley

Tinkley Lane, near Nailsworth, Gloucestershire, GL10 3UH





Round Willow Basking Weaving Course

6 September. 9.30am-4pm

Learn this ancient craft at Tinkley Gate with local experts Wilderways Crafts and Skills.

Price: £95pp (normal admissions apply). Booking required.

Trust10 Trail Run

28 September & 26 October. 9.30am-12.30pm

Join us to run a beautiful 10K trail run around the historic parkland at Woodchester Park

Price: Free event. Booking not required.

Free Storytelling for Under 5s

Every Monday September – February. 10.30-11am

Every Monday morning, join our storytelling volunteer with your little one for story time and a cuppa at Tinkley Gate café.

Price: Free event. Booking not required.

Woodchester Wednesday Dog Walks

1st Wednesday of the month, September – February. 10.30-11.30am

Join us at Tinkley Gate for special guided on-lead socialisation walks

Price: Free event. Booking required.

Paint Along with Trevor Waugh

22 October. 11.30am-2.30pm

Join renowned artist Trevor Waugh in a special painting session in Woodchester Park.

Price: £9pp (normal admissions apply). Booking required.



