Changes to energy price cap, school finance and tax thresholds - Autumn Statement at a glance

By Stratford Newsdesk
Published: 13:08, 17 November 2022
 Updated: 13:14, 17 November 2022

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has unveiled his Autumn Statement, telling the House of Commons there will be tax rises and spending cuts worth billions of pounds aimed at mending the nation's finances.

Mr Hunt told MPs he was having to make difficult decisions, including allowing the cap on average household energy bills to increase from £2,500 to £3,000 from April.

He said “this still means an average of £500 support for every household”.

The statement revealed there would also be extra cost-of-living payments for people on means-tested benefits as well as pensioners and people on disability benefit.

Here are some of the statement’s key points:

