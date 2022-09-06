Autumn Covid-19 booster jabs can be booked in South Warwickshire from Wednesday

COVID-19 booster jabs can be booked from tomorrow (Wednesday).

The autumn booster rollout is already taking place in care homes, but more than 2.5 million people in the West Midlands will be eligible to book a Covid-19 jab with the NHS.

A high angle view of a senior man being given the Covid 19 vaccination which gives him hope for the future and getting back to normality after the pandemic.. (59118746)

Groups including people aged 75 and over, people who are immunosuppressed and health and care workers can book in online or by calling 119.

Invitations will be landing on doormats across the region from tomorrow inviting people to book their appointment for the following week.

Roz Lindridge, director of commissioning at NHS England and NHS Improvement in the Midlands, said: “Ahead of winter the autumn boosters are vital in helping to top up the immunity of the elderly and the most vulnerable across the Midlands to ensure they are protected from the dangers of Covid-19.

“We have already protected millions of people in the region at speed thanks to the efforts of our staff, GPs, pharmacies and volunteers. They will once again rise to the autumn booster challenge.

“There is no need to contact the NHS – when you are eligible for your autumn boost of protection, we will be in touch so you can book your appointment at one of the many vaccination sites across the region”.

About 350 sites in the West Midlands are expected to be part of the rollout.

As with previous campaigns, the oldest and most vulnerable will be vaccinated first. Around 26m people across England will be eligible for an autumn booster over the comings weeks, which includes over 50s, those with a weakened immune system, health and social care workers and care home residents and housebound people.

The NHS in the West Midlands will also be rolling out the flu vaccine and encouraging eligible people to take up the offer.