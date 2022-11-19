“UFOS have been with us since the turn of the last century.”

That’s the conclusion of former police detective John Hanson who also evidence suggests we will continue to experience UFO phenomena for some time to come.

UFO writer John Hanson from Exhall. Photo: Mark Williamson E15/9/21/8264. (60702987)

John, who served 27 years with West Midlands Police as a detective, has spent a quarter of a century researching UFO sighting across the UK and plans to open The GB UFO Museum in Exhall near Stratford next year.