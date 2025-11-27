Audi driver punched during road rage attack in south Warwickshire

A MAN ripped open a car window and punched the driver during a road rage attack.

Warwickshire Police said the victim had been driving his car, an Audi, up Gorcott Hill towards Hockley Heath just after midday last Thursday (20th November) when a silver Volkswagen Caddy van cut him up.

When the driver of the van braked suddenly, the Audi driver overtook but the silver van overtook him again and slammed on his brakes – blocking the road in both directions.

Warwickshire Police are appealing for witnesses

The driver of the van is understood to have got out, argued with the Audi driver and then ripped open the driver’s side window and punched the driver.

The Audi driver was shaken up by the incident and suffered facial injuries.

Warwickshire Police said: “Enquiries are currently ongoing and we are keen for any witnesses that saw what happened to come forward.

“It’s believed several people may have filmed the incident so if you have any footage or were in the area at the time, please get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 204 of 20th November.”