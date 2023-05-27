Attempted robbery in Alcester and other crimes from the area

SOME of the latest crimes reported in the Alcester policing area.

Alcester: An attempted robbery took place at the rear of Hopkins Precinct, off Gunnings Road, at 6.30am on Thursday, 18th May, when a man approached a shop worker threatened them and demanded their wallet. When the shop worker refused, the man walked off towards St Faiths Road. He was described as having a slim build and was dressed in black with a face covering. Incident no: 0059 18/05/2023

Warwickshire Police.

Alcester: A group of three youngsters, dressed in black, were seen gaining access to a shared business building on Kinwarton Farm Road. They were then seen running off around the trading estate. It happened at about 9.15pm on Thursday, 18th May. 0506 18/05/2023

Bidford: Two motorcycles being driven around the park area off Chestnut Way on the evenings of 15th and 16th May. The bikes, a red Honda and a black and blue moped, were said to be causing a nuisance to park users. Both riders were also not wearing helmets. 0169 17/05/2023

Salford Priors: Thieves tried to get to a trailer parked on a driveway in Ban Brook Road overnight on 14th-15th May. 0039 15/05/2023

Wilmcote: Tools were stolen when a man broke into a house and shed on Aston Cantlow Road at 6.20pm on Tuesday, 16th May. 0339 16/05/2023

Clifford Chambers: An iPad was stolen from a car on Campden Road in the early hours of Friday, 19th May. 0055 19/05/2023

Henley: Eight panes of glass were smashed in a restaurant’s display cabinet by two male customers who were said to be messing about. The men left the High Street restaurant without leaving details. It happened at about 10.45pm on Sunday, 14th May. 0416 14/05/2023

Hockley Heath: Batteries were stolen from temporary traffic lights at Tithe Barn Lane on Monday, 15th May. 0015 16/05/2023