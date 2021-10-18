Attempted armed raid at jewellers in Stratford

TWO men armed with a lump hammer and a pick-axe attempted to smash their way into a jewellers in Meer Street, Stratford-upon-Avon on Monday morning.

Police confirmed the incident happened at 11.30 am but the men were unsuccessful and fled the scene empty handed.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident 115 of 18th October 2021. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.