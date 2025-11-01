At last… new parking meters installed in Stratford town centre after months of frustration

A NUMBER of new parking meters have finally been installed in Stratford after a long delay.

The meters were due to be fitted in ‘early summer’ according to Warwickshire County Council, but this was pushed back due to what the council described as ‘complexities encountered via the procurement process’.

Stratford’s new parking meters have now been installed. Photo: Mark Williamson

The machines have cash and card payment options and have been rolled out across other parts of the county, including Leamington, and then Stratford earlier this month. Around 80 per cent of the new machines are solar powered.

Issues around Stratford’s parking meter situation have been on-going, with the Herald previously reporting of frustrating situations where motorists would park up, go to a meter only to find it wasn’t working. And older people complained that smartphones were required to download apps.

This included hearing from residents about the poor condition of metres, with one taking part in his own survey back in May that showed 31 of the 47 cash parking metres in the town centre were non-functional.