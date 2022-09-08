Asylum seekers start to arrive at Grosvenor Hotel in Stratford

SINGLE women, couples and families seeking asylum in the UK have started to arrive at the Grosvenor Hotel in Stratford, according to Warwickshire County Council and Stratford District Council.

In a joint statement issued today (Thursday), the local authorities said while the running of the hotel would the responsibility of the Home Office, they have a duty of care to the asylum seekers, who are waiting decisions on their asylum applications.

The Grosvenor Hotel in Stratford-upon-Avon. Photo: Mark Williamson. (59173016)

The Herald reported last week that the hotel’s owners had agreed with the Home Office to take asylum seekers. The hotel in Warwick Street, owned by Brightstar Hospitality Management, has been closed to the public since last Tuesday. It will not reopen “for the foreseeable future”, according to the general manager Nick Cowperthwaite.

The Herald has been told the asylum seekers will be drawn from thousands who crossed the Channel in boats and are currently at the RAF Manston site in Kent.

A Stratford District Council spokesperson said: “We can confirm that single females, couples and families with children have started arriving at the hotel. We are continuing to work with partners and other agencies to support those seeking asylum while their asylum applications are processed to claim refugee status.

“The Home Office is responsible for decision-making and the running of the hotel, however along with our partner agencies, we have a duty to ensure that any vulnerable individual in our district is safeguarded appropriately and their welfare and safety is prioritised."

A Warwickshire County Council spokesperson added: “Our priority is to protect asylum seekers coming to Warwickshire who have experienced trauma from their past experiences and on their journey to this country. The council, along with our partners, including the police and health services, will continue working with the Home Office to ensure we can all provide appropriate support for these vulnerable individuals and families.

"We are not currently aware of Home Office plans to use any additional hotels to accommodate asylum seekers in Stratford-upon-Avon.”

The Grosvenor has 79 rooms which have all been made available for use by the Home Office.

The Grade-II listed hotel, which announced a change of management on 5th July, was previously known as the Villare.