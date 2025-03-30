Aston Martin’s plans for new helipad at its Gaydon HQ look set to be refused

FINDING a place to land your helicopter in order to visit a supercar manufacturer is not an issue many of us have to deal with.

It is an issue at Aston Martin Lagonda, but it may go unresolved as its planning application for a new helicopter landing pad at its Gaydon HQ looks set to be refused permission. While the company points out in its planning application that the 25m x 25m helipad would only be in use for up to 100 days a year and only between the hours of 9am and 6pm on weekdays, there are concerns about the noise impact on the surrounding area.

As well as giving Aston Martin customers quick access to Gaydon, the helipad would also be a facility used by board members, including Lawrence Stroll, the executive chairman and the owner of the Aston Martin F1 Team, who operates between Silverstone and Gaydon.

“Whilst the proposed helipad will be used primarily for travel between Gaydon, Silverstone, London and St Athan [Aston Martin’s manufacturing facility], the helipad also links Gaydon with other destinations, such as Heathrow airport,” the firm says in the planning documents. “Like many international companies, the majority of AML’s investors and non-executive directors are based abroad, with wide ranging international investments.

Aston Martin says its investors - and buyers - come from all over the world and a helipad would help its business.

“It is more time efficient and productive for them to visit their investments in different parts of the United Kingdom by helicopter than by other transport modes. For example, travel by public transport from AML’s main leather supplier, located in Scotland, takes between 12 and 14 hours whereas a helicopter can achieve the same journey in around one hour.”

However, while it is acknowledged the helipad would be linked with the commercial activities of AML, the planning documents state that the noise from the helicopters could have an adverse impact on nearby properties – Heath Farm is about 220m away while the nearest homes in Lighthorne are about 440m.

The impact of the nearby properties – especially the farm (where one resident has supported the application) – has to be balanced against the commercial needs of Aston Martin, Stratford District Council planners report.

After considering noise reports, the planning team has concluded “the application would result in significant harm on the properties of Heath Farm in respect to unacceptable levels of noise.

“No essential need or substantial economic benefit of the helipad in respect of the overall operation of the business has been identified to outweigh the identified harm that would arise on the occupiers of Heath Farm.

“The application is also considered to weigh negatively in terms of climate change adaptation.”

Members of Stratford District Council’s planning committee have been recommended to refuse the planning application when they meet next Wednesday.

A helipad does already exist at the Aston Martin site, but the SDC reports state that it does not have planning permission or certificate of lawfulness permission.