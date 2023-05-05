Assault charges against Stratford man following shop worker spitting incident

A STRATFORD man has been charged with assault following allegations he spat at a shop worker.

Warwickshire Police said Fedi Macaulay, 28, of Guild Street, Stratford was arrested and later charged with two counts of assault and one count of theft.

Magistrates' court sign

The charges follow allegations that:

On 21st November, 2022, Macaulay spat at an employee at a shop in Birmingham Road, Stratford, after being ejected from the store.

On 28th, March 2023, he threw food at a shop worker at the Maybird Centre who confronted him following suspicions he was trying to steal food.

On 14th April, 2023, he stole food from a shop in Bridge Street, Stratford.

Macaulay is due to appear at Warwickshire Magistrates’ County 2nd June.