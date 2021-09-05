Former Coventry City footballer and TV personality will call in to Stratford today as part of a 1,000 cycle ride in memory of his daughter Azaylia.

Ashley and partner Safiyya set up The Azaylia Foundation in honour of their daughter. Despite seeking treatment not funded by the NHS in Singapore eight-month-old Azaylia died from leukemia in April.

The cycle ride is Ashley’s first fundraising mission for the foundation, and he will be calling into the canal basin in Stratford at 6.30pm today (Sunday) as he heads from Land’s End to John o’Groats. Supporters are calling for a crowd to come and support the dad on his gruelling journey.

Ashley, who is making the journey with his brother Matty, said: “We're going to take Azaylia from north to south, east to west.

“My journey with Azaylia was confined to a hospital room and this is my chance to be outside and be one with the sky where I believe she's watching down on me and take her on a real journey now.”

