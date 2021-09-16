Ashley Cain finished his epic 1,000-mile bike ride in memory of his daughter on Tuesday night. The former Coventry City football player and TV personality was in tears as he reached John O'Groats after setting off from Land's End 14 days previously – his brother Matty accompanied him on the gruelling journey.

Ashley and his wife Safiyya set up The Azaylia Foundation in honour of daughter Azaylia, who died from leukemia aged eight months in April. The cycle ride is Ashley’s first fundraising mission for the foundation.

Earlier in the ride, on 5th September, hundreds of well-wishers turned out to greet Ashley Cain as he and his team cycled into Stratford.

Herald photographer Mark Williamson was there to capture the moment. A larger selection of high res photos are available to buy here.

Former footballer Ashley Cain was greeted on his arrival on the Bancroft in by several hundred people including his partner Safiyya Vorajee Photo: Mark Williamson W37/9/21/6653. (50967161)

The Nuneaton resident was visibly emotional as he came to a stop at the canal basin and the crowd erupted into chants of “let’s go champ”.

As his wife Safiyya rushed to embrace him, he removed his helmet and punched the air and addressed the crowd.

With tears in his eyes and his voice breaking, he said: “You don’t understand how much you guys welcoming us like this means to me. The love that you have for myself, my family and especially my little daughter is absolutely incredible. I’ve got a lot of hugs to give today.”

He then looked to the skies and said: “Thank you, baby.”

Ashley continued: “I mean this from the bottom of my heart: whether you came out today just to support, whether you donate money or whether you’re riding along with us for a thousand or for 40 miles, everybody is just as important on this journey. All we want to do in this world is make a difference to the kids fighting cancer. We want to continue Azaylia’s legacy. Together we are much stronger.”

Speaking about the epic cycle ride previously, Ashley said: “My journey with Azaylia was confined to a hospital room and this is my chance to be outside and be one with the sky where I believe she’s watching down on me and take her on a real journey now.”

Donate at www.theazayliafoundation.com

With cameras at the ready rormer footballer Ashley Cain was greeted on his arrival on the Bancroft in by several hundred people. Photo: Mark Williamson W37/9/21/6655. (50967209)

Former footballer Ashley Cain was greeted on his arrival on the Bancroft in by several hundred. Photo: Mark Williamson W37/9/21/6660. (50967234)

Former footballer Ashley Cain was greeted on his arrival on the Bancroft in by several hundred people including his partner Safiyya Vorajee Photo: Mark Williamson W37/9/21/6653. (50967161)

Former footballer Ashley Cain was greeted on his arrival on the Bancroft in by several hundred people including his partner Safiyya Vorajee. Photo: Mark Williamson W37/9/21/6656. (50967212)