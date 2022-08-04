Asbestos specialist called in to work at Stratford's Riverside Project

A SPECIALIST asbestos contractor is being called in to work on the Riverside Project in Stratford.

The move, which will delay the reopening of an area of Lench Meadows, was ordered by Stratford Town Trust and Stratford District Council following the discovery of asbestos materials at the site.

The Riverside Project pictured after asbestos in building materials was found on the site.

As reported by the Herald last month, The Friends of Lench Meadows (FLM) commissioned lab reports that confirmed three fragments of debris found at the site contained asbestos.