CAMPAIGNERS are questioning the safety of a riverside area of Stratford after the discovery of asbestos material on the site.

The Friends of Lench Meadows (FLM) commissioned lab reports, seen by the Herald, which have confirmed three fragments of debris contained asbestos. The report states chrysotile and amosite asbestos was found in cement and board debris as well as some lagging.

FLM believes the debris has been spread across the site, part of which is the town’s former tip, and remedial work is needed to ensure the safety of the area before it is reopened to the public following the installation of new features, including bridges and paths.

Stratford District Council and Stratford Town Trust, who are behind the £1.5m project, have stressed that during their own inspections of the site they did not find any asbestos, but have asked specialists to carry out an independent review.

The Riverside Project pictured last week. (58026276)

The FML asbestos discovery follows a report, featured in last week’s Herald, that broken glass fragments had been spotted at locations around the site and an expert recommended that the earth moved around the area needed to be replaced.

The Riverside Project, which is nearing competition, has faced opposition from its conception, with campaigners wanting the area left wild and concerns that the former tip could be disturbed by works.