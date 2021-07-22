Antisocial behaviour and assaults on police officers in Stratford town centre increased over the hot weekend.

Three incidents involved aggressive behaviour and police officers being insulted. They included:

A police officer allegedly assaulted after responding to a report of a disturbance at a property in Percy Street. The alleged suspect elbowed officer to face causing minor injury. This happened while suspect was handcuffed having been arrested on suspicion of assault in the early hours of Sunday morning. The 30-year-old man from Stratford was also arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and later bailed until 23rd August.

In a second incident a 27-year-old man from Henley-in-Arden was given a penalty notice after being arrested for being drunk and disorderly in Union Street in the early hours of Sunday morning. The offender is reported to have become aggressive to door staff at a bar.

Thirdly, two police officers were assaulted while responding to an incident in Bancroft Gardens, Waterside, Stratford in the early hours of Saturday morning. There was an initial report of concern for the offender who was located on a boat; she was shouting and swearing and being abusive to members of the public. Officers asked her to stop but she continued. The 31-year-old woman from Stratford was arrested. While she was being arrested she kicked out at two officers, although caused no injury. She was later cautioned for being drunk and disorderly and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

Reacting to the incidents, Inspector Ben Hembry of the Safer Neighbourhood team said: “As restrictions are lifted and more people come to our towns, we want them to enjoy their evenings. However, it is really important for us all to be responsible for our actions, not only in terms of language and behaviour generally, but to recognise how the warm weather can play a detrimental part with dehydration and make the effect of alcohol more significant.

“We will not tolerate antisocial, abusive or violent behaviour towards anyone – including our own staff and we will take a firm line and positive action to stop it and keep us all safe this summer.”