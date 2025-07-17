STRATFORD Arts House, formerly known as the Play House, is set to reopen its doors with a full programme of live entertainment and community events on the horizon — and a new operator at the helm.

Catherine Prout and John-Robert Partridge, the husband and wife team behind Tread the Boards Theatre Company, plus Laura Ashfield and Hattie Human, have formed a new charity, Rother Street Arts House, and will take over running the venue from September.

Ms Prout said: “We are honoured to have been awarded the stewardship of such an important venue to the by Stratford Town Trust. We are excited to get started and looking forward to welcoming the community back through its doors very soon.”

Stratford Town Trust owns the Rother Street building, formerly the civic hall. In 2014, it was renamed Stratford Artshouse after a £1.8 million redevelopment.

Robert-John Partridge and his wife Catherine Prout at Stratford Play House. Photo: Mark Williamson

The venue has been closed since the start of this year after the previous operator, Stratford Play House Ltd, led by artistic director Rebecca Hallworth, gave notice having managed the venue for six years.

As reported previously in the Herald, the departure of the operator had not appeared entirely agreeable.

A Stratford Town Trust spokesperson described what they called a competitive tender process to seek a new operator: “The search for a new operator was launched in February, with the opportunity advertised and promoted locally and nationally. The process attracted an exceptional 19 initial expressions of interest and 11 tender submissions, including several strong proposals. These were assessed against a single set of clear criteria including experience, financial sustainability, and – crucially– a commitment to prioritising community access and programming.”

Sara Aspley, chief executive at the trust, commented: “We are confident this process has delivered the best possible outcome for this treasured local space and for the people who love and use it. As a hub for live entertainment, it means a great deal to the community – and the tender brief for the operator reflected that, with a requirement for meaningful community use alongside a commercially programmed calendar to help it thrive.”

The new Rother Street Arts House team bring a proven track record in programming and say they have a strong network of commercial contacts that will deliver comedy, popular music, spoken word, touring theatre and family shows to the venue.

They have also confirmed they will keep producing at the Attic Theatre.

Ms Prout added: “We’re incredibly excited to be taking this wonderful community space into its next chapter. Knowing how loved it is as a centre piece of the community we are dedicated to maintaining and building on its legacy, ensuring it is a creative, inclusive space for everyone.”

Audiences can apparently expect to see a mix of favourite performers and exciting new names at the Rother Street venue in the months ahead.

Alongside this, plans are in development for an expanded community offer – with space for partnerships with schools, amateur companies and voluntary groups.

Interested local groups can email artshouseenquiries@stratfordtowntrust.co.uk