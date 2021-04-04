Local arts and heritage groups celebrated being thrown financial lifelines after the second round of government loans and grants were announced on Friday under the Culture Recovery Fund.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden announced details of 2,700 organisations being offered nearly £400 million in grants and loans to help the culture sector reopen and recover, on top of the £1 billion that has already been allocated in the first round.

Locally some of the organisations included:

Compton Verney given £460,000 grant (45820661)

The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, £3,000,000 repayable loan

Warwick Arts Centre, £1,919,000 repayable loan

The British Motor Industry Heritage Trust, £261,500 grant

Compton Verney Art Gallery and Park, £460,000 grant

Playbox Theatre, £46,975 grant

Regal Cinema, Evesham, £197,917 grant

Gloucestershire Warwickshire Steam Railway, £71,800 grant

Warwick District Council’s Arts Team (supporting Leamington Art Gallery and Museum), £86,985 grant

Royal Regiment of Fusiliers Museum (Royal Warwickshire), £115,535

Motionhouse (dance company), Leamington, £257,144

Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, £485,100

FarGo Village, Coventry, £74,841

Further afield in Birmingham some of the major recipients were:

Birmingham Hippodrome, £3,000,000 grant

Birmingham Museums £1,872,750 grant

Birmingham Rep £1,380.023 grant

Birmingham Royal Ballet, £500,000 grant

Birmingham Stage Co (Horrible Histories, etc), £132,000 grant

Secretary of State for Culture, Oliver Dowden, said: “Our record-breaking Culture Recovery Fund has already helped thousands of culture and heritage organisations across the country survive the biggest crisis they've ever faced.

“Now we’re staying by their side as they prepare to welcome the public back through their doors - helping our cultural gems plan for reopening and thrive in the better times ahead."

For more on this story see Thursday’s Herald.