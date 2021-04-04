Warwickshire arts and heritage groups given grants under second round of £1.57billion Culture Recovery Fund
Local arts and heritage groups celebrated being thrown financial lifelines after the second round of government loans and grants were announced on Friday under the Culture Recovery Fund.
Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden announced details of 2,700 organisations being offered nearly £400 million in grants and loans to help the culture sector reopen and recover, on top of the £1 billion that has already been allocated in the first round.
Locally some of the organisations included:
The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, £3,000,000 repayable loan
Warwick Arts Centre, £1,919,000 repayable loan
The British Motor Industry Heritage Trust, £261,500 grant
Compton Verney Art Gallery and Park, £460,000 grant
Playbox Theatre, £46,975 grant
Regal Cinema, Evesham, £197,917 grant
Gloucestershire Warwickshire Steam Railway, £71,800 grant
Warwick District Council’s Arts Team (supporting Leamington Art Gallery and Museum), £86,985 grant
Royal Regiment of Fusiliers Museum (Royal Warwickshire), £115,535
Motionhouse (dance company), Leamington, £257,144
Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, £485,100
FarGo Village, Coventry, £74,841
Further afield in Birmingham some of the major recipients were:
Birmingham Hippodrome, £3,000,000 grant
Birmingham Museums £1,872,750 grant
Birmingham Rep £1,380.023 grant
Birmingham Royal Ballet, £500,000 grant
Birmingham Stage Co (Horrible Histories, etc), £132,000 grant
Secretary of State for Culture, Oliver Dowden, said: “Our record-breaking Culture Recovery Fund has already helped thousands of culture and heritage organisations across the country survive the biggest crisis they've ever faced.
“Now we’re staying by their side as they prepare to welcome the public back through their doors - helping our cultural gems plan for reopening and thrive in the better times ahead."
For more on this story see Thursday’s Herald.